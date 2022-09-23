‘Breaking the Silence’ Suicide Awareness Walk in Clinton is set for Sunday

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Speak Out Against Suicide will present Breaking the Silence Walk, taking place at LumberKings Stadium, 537 Ball Park Drive, in Clinton on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will walk in honor of those who have been lost too soon.

Shawn Felts, Outreach Coordinator, discusses that the observation will feature resource tables, basket raffles, and the LumberKings will open concession stands to purchase food and drink. A moment of silence to honor lost loved ones along with D.J. music and much more will fill the afternoon.

For more information and to get registration link (cost: $25), visit the event Facebook page here. All proceeds will go to scholarships to those pursuing higher education in the mental health field.

For more information, call 563-259-8255 or email speakoutcamanche@gmail.com.

