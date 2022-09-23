Casey’s celebrates breakfast pizza’s 21st birthday with a limited-time adult-beverage topping

Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza is a partnership with Busch Light
Casey’s celebrates breakfast pizza’s 21st birthday by featuring an adult-beverage topping ingredient
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Casey’s is now (for a limited time) featuring Ultimate Beer Breakfast Pizza during a collaboration with Busch Light beer.

Michelle Benton, Casey’s District Manager, talks about celebrating this popular pizza and the new featured flavor.

The Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza starts with Busch Light beer cheese sauce spread on top of Casey’s made-from-scratch dough. The pie is loaded with premium meats (smoky bacon, savory sausage and ham), then fluffy scrambled eggs, green peppers and onions and finished off with real mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Casey’s guests can enjoy several fresh, tasty breakfast deals throughout the fall, including:

  • Get any large breakfast pizza for 21% off from September 7-14; code: BIZZA.
  • Calling Casey’s Rewards members who turn 21 this September – celebrate with a free slice of breakfast pizza. Must redeem by October 1.

