Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant

A passenger was seen on video appearing to punch a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday. (BARRIE LIVINGSTONE/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A passenger who was caught on video punching a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday is under arrest.

Cellphone video captured part of the incident that occurred on an American Airlines flight between San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, and Los Angeles.

Alexander Tung Cuu Le is charged with interference with flight crew members.

The man was detained during the flight after the apparent attack on a flight attendant on...
The man was detained during the flight after the apparent attack on a flight attendant on Wednesday.(Source: Barrie Livingstone/CNN)

The video appears to show Le punching a flight attendant in the back of the head.

The flight attendant was taken to the hospital after the plane landed.

Le was handcuffed and detained by passengers for the rest of the flight, who restrained him with seat belt extenders.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
John Deere Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received a tip...
Police: Moline middle school placed on lockdown after student brought BB gun to school
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
Vibrant Arena at The MARK and Mercado on 5th is set to host the Día de los Muertos Food Truck...
Vibrant Arena, Mercado on 5th to host Día de los Muertos Food Truck Party

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
A passenger who was caught on video punching a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday is under...
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant
Occasional showers and cool today
Occasional showers and cool today
Abortion rights and the economy are among voters' concerns.
With midterms looming, campaigns ramp up