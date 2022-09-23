Cloudy with occasional showers today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Overcast skies and light showers are on the way for the first full day of Fall. The clouds and rain will lead to highs only in the 50s and 60s, but rainfall amounts will stay under a tenth of an inch. This means the afternoon will be dreary and gray. Sunshine will return on Saturday leading to a day in the 70s before cooler temps return early next week. Highs will mainly run in the 60s from Sunday through next Thursday will sunny skies each day.

TODAY: Cloudy with occasional showers. High: 61º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 74º

