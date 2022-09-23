Cloudy with occasional showers today

Sunshine returns Saturday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Overcast skies and light showers are on the way for the first full day of Fall.  The clouds and rain will lead to highs only in the 50s and 60s, but rainfall amounts will stay under a tenth of an inch.  This means the afternoon will be dreary and gray.  Sunshine will return on Saturday leading to a day in the 70s before cooler temps return early next week.  Highs will mainly run in the 60s from Sunday through next Thursday will sunny skies each day.

TODAY: Cloudy with occasional showers.  High: 61º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 52º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 74º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
John Deere Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received a tip...
Police: Moline middle school placed on lockdown after student brought BB gun to school
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
Vibrant Arena at The MARK and Mercado on 5th is set to host the Día de los Muertos Food Truck...
Vibrant Arena, Mercado on 5th to host Día de los Muertos Food Truck Party

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
First full day of fall is cooler
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Fall like air arrives right on schedule
Fall starts off cool
Fall starts off cool
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooler temperatures ahead for the rest of the week