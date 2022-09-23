Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in connection with the death of 16-year-old Tylan Sanders.

A Scott County jury in July convicted Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 20, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

During a hearing Wednesday, District Court Judge Thomas Reidel sentenced him to 50 years in prison on the murder charge and five years on the gun charge. He must serve at least 70% - or 35 years - of the sentence on the murder charge before he is eligible for parole, court records show.

The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively, or back-to-back, for a total of 55 years.

Police responded about 6:19 a.m. March 18 to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of shots fired and found Sanders.

According to an arrest affidavit, Vanderpool drove to the area to find Sanders and then stabbed and shot him.

Sanders died from his injuries.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, according to the affidavit. Shell casings also were found on the scene.

Vanderpool has previously been charged with criminal gang participation in 2017 and control of a firearm by a felon in 2020 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

Also Wednesday, Reidel revoked his probation in a 2020 felon in possession of a firearms case and imposed a five-year prison sentence that had been suspended.

The judge also revoked his probation in a separate 2019 third-degree burglary case and imposed a two-year prison sentence that had been suspended.

He ordered those sentences to be served back-to-back with the sentence in the murder case.

