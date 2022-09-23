Fall 2022 must-have fashion trends

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part autumn fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as four of her models (Hope, Stephanie, Connie, and Mandy) show off clothing from four area boutiques. The style choices truly highlight many of the dominating trends in 2022.

Participating retailers:

For more information about Maxx Models and Talent, including having a personal style update utilizing Holly’s expertise, visit http://maxxmodels.org/ or call 563-359-5005.

