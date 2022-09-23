FDA rushed to authorize COVID tests, IG report says

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018 file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind...
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018 file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A government watchdog report found the Food and Drug Administration’s rush to authorize COVID-19 tests early in the pandemic “came at a potential cost to test quality.”

The report from the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services was published Wednesday online.

In the first five months of the pandemic, the FDA issued more than 100 emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody serology tests.

According to the IG report, the rush resulted in “some problematic tests” being used.

Once those tests were on the market, the FDA had to take further action to address the issue.

The office of the inspector general recommended that the FDA “assess and, as appropriate, revise guidance for test EUA submissions.”

The report noted the FDA “concurred with its recommendations.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
(FILE) Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
John Deere Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received a tip...
Police: Moline middle school placed on lockdown after student brought BB gun to school
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
Vibrant Arena at The MARK and Mercado on 5th is set to host the Día de los Muertos Food Truck...
Vibrant Arena, Mercado on 5th to host Día de los Muertos Food Truck Party

Latest News

FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in ‘sham’ vote to join Russia
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns
Eyewitness sees Tuesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
Fiona could be Canada’s strongest storm ever when it strikes this weekend. (CNN, NOVA SCOTIA...
Fiona: Canada braces for strongest storm ever as Puerto Rico copes