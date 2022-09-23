Galesburg hires new city manager, contingent on approval of employment agreement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg announced Wednesday the conditional offer for the City Manager position to Gerald Smith.

The offer is contingent on the approval of an employment agreement, that the City Council will consider at the Sept. 26, City Council meeting, according to a media release from city officials. Smith was selected by the Galesburg City Council to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, led by the recruitment firm GovHR.

“The City is very excited about Gerald Smith’s upcoming leadership. Our search was extensive, and our vetting was done with great deliberation,” said Mayor Peter Schwartzman. “Mr. Smith brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of municipal government that will enhance the City of Galesburg’s work to reach our council’s twenty-three ambitious strategic goals. Our excellent staff will definitely benefit from Mr. Smith’s energy, enthusiasm, and wisdom.”

According to city officials, Smith will start with the City of Galesburg within 30 to 45 days of approval of the employment agreement. More information on the proposed city manager employment agreement can be found on the city’s website.

“I look forward to joining the City of Galesburg as its next City Manager, partnering with and supporting the Mayor, City Council, City staff, and its many residents,” said Gerald Smith. “I also look forward to becoming an active member of the Galesburg community as we collectively work towards the ever-evolving evolution of such a rich and storied history.”

City officials said, Smith was selected after an extensive nationwide recruitment process, that begin in April after City Manager Todd Thompson announced his acceptance of a new position as the Rock Island City Manager.

Smith has worked in public administration for over 25 years, in positions of City Manager, Department Director, and Assistant City Manager in Creedmoor, North Carolina; Maquoketa, Iowa; and Junction City, Kansas, city officials said. The communities ranged from 5,000 – 460,000 in population, as well as managing budgets from $5 million to approximately $100 million.

Smith has earned a Master of Public Administration from Northern Illinois University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Urban History and Political Science from Elmhurst College, according to city officials. He is an ICMA credentialed manager and is certified in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace.

