Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.

According to deputies, a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy was westbound in that area and rear-ended a Ford sedan that was stopped in the westbound lane to turn. The Ford Sedan sideswiped a Chevrolet pickup that was eastbound after being hit.

The driver of the Ford sedan was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was cleared by ems and released on scene.

The 17-year-old boy was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and unsafe equipment.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

