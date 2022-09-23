Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies.
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
According to deputies, a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy was westbound in that area and rear-ended a Ford sedan that was stopped in the westbound lane to turn. The Ford Sedan sideswiped a Chevrolet pickup that was eastbound after being hit.
The driver of the Ford sedan was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was cleared by ems and released on scene.
The 17-year-old boy was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and unsafe equipment.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
