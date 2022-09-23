Police: Student injured after being hit by bus in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department responded Wednesday to the report of a student hit by a bus.

According to police, with the help of the Burlington school district, they found a student who got off the bus, bent down to tie his shoe and was hit by the back of the bus as it pulled away.

The student has minor injuries police said.

No charges were filed, according to police.

