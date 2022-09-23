Quad Cities Marathon to celebrate 25th anniversary as race weekend events get underway

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Runners and walkers across the region are “carbing up” to get ready for that annual punishing challenge that has become a tradition on the fourth weekend of September.

The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is set to run through four cities and across three bridges in our metro area on Sunday, Sept. 25.

KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel talks to Race Director, Joe Moreno, twice during Quad Cities Live. Morendo founded the event 25 years ago after having to travel for decades to run in marathons. It got to a point where he decided it was time for his hometown to have one, too.

There are a total of seven races that make up the weekend: the marquee marathon, a marathon relay, half-marathon, 5K, 1-Mile walk/run, Pump ‘N Run, and a Kids Micro Marathon.

Go the www.qcmarathon.org for FAQs or to register (deadline is Sept. 24).

The new course loops through a portion of Bettendorf--which will result in some temporary traffic closures--before runners stride into downtown Davenport prior to crossing the Centennial Bridge into Rock Island. From there, the route runs across the Arsenal bridge onto the island before heading back to Moline.

It will be the first year competitors will run across the new I-74 bridge.

The marathon, marathon relay, and half-marathon will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday with the 5k race beginning at 7:15 a.m. All races will start and finish along John Deere Commons on River Drive in downtown Moline.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old
Eyewitness sees Tuesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
The Bettendorf location of the Quad City Pizza Company is closing, effective Oct. 1.
Quad City Pizza Company closing Bettendorf location
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Clinton County.
1 killed in Clinton County crash Thursday

Latest News

Rock Island Artists' Market
Rock Island Artist’s Market for fall is Sunday
Rock Island Artists' Market
Rock Island Artists' Market is Sunday
QC Marathon
QC Marathon #2
Joe Moreno, QC Marathon founder & Race Director
QC Marathon Part 1