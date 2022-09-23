Quad Cities Marathon to celebrate 25th anniversary as race weekend events get underway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Runners and walkers across the region are “carbing up” to get ready for that annual punishing challenge that has become a tradition on the fourth weekend of September.

The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is set to run through four cities and across three bridges in our metro area on Sunday, Sept. 25.

KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel talks to Race Director, Joe Moreno, twice during Quad Cities Live. Morendo founded the event 25 years ago after having to travel for decades to run in marathons. It got to a point where he decided it was time for his hometown to have one, too.

There are a total of seven races that make up the weekend: the marquee marathon, a marathon relay, half-marathon, 5K, 1-Mile walk/run, Pump ‘N Run, and a Kids Micro Marathon.

Go the www.qcmarathon.org for FAQs or to register (deadline is Sept. 24).

The new course loops through a portion of Bettendorf--which will result in some temporary traffic closures--before runners stride into downtown Davenport prior to crossing the Centennial Bridge into Rock Island. From there, the route runs across the Arsenal bridge onto the island before heading back to Moline.

It will be the first year competitors will run across the new I-74 bridge.

The marathon, marathon relay, and half-marathon will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday with the 5k race beginning at 7:15 a.m. All races will start and finish along John Deere Commons on River Drive in downtown Moline.

