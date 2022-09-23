RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November

RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November.
RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November.

The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.

The store will be located at 210 East Second Street, Davenport.

RAYGUN started in Des Moines in 2005. There is currently seven locations in the midwest; Des Moines, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Chicago, Omaha and Kansas City.

