Scott County Human Society host empty the shelter week

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Human Society is set to host empty the shelter week from Oct. 1 through 8.

The human society is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation which is sponsoring reduced adoption fees to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. More than 280 organizations in 42 states are a part of the event.

BISSELL Pet Foundation said it is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during the week events.

“It has been a challenging year for our nation’s animal shelters. The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

For more information about the event sponsored by BISSELL visit; www.BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters.

