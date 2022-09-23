Section of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine to be closed starting Monday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday Grandview Avenue from Day Street to White Street will be closed for the reconstruction on both sides of the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing, according to a media release.

According to city officials, the closure will start at 7 a.m. and will be for about two weeks.

Local traffic only will be allowed on Grandview Avenue from Musser to Day and from Oregon to White, city officials said. Truck traffic will be detoured onto Dick Drake Way to Stewart Road/Oregon Street or Highway 61 Bypass from the south; Oregon Street/Stewart Road and then to Dick Drake Way from the north.

According to city officials, other through traffic will be detoured at Musser or at Oregon to go around the road closure.

From Musser to Houser and from Oregon to Main on Grandview Avenue will be open for traffic, but are still active construction zones, and drivers should pay attention to traffic control devices and watch for construction workers, city officials said. The construction zone speed limit is 25 mph and fines are doubled in a construction zone.

Canadian Pacific will have a flagger at the railroad crossing for five days while the work closest to the crossing is completed, city officials said. Another week will be needed to complete pavement restoration at the Day Street and White Street intersections.

According to city officials, Heuer Construction, Inc., has been working to complete sidewalks and driveways while waiting for permission from Canadian Pacific for the work near the crossing. Seeding and other landscaping for completed areas is scheduled to start Monday.

According to the city, Heuer and Muscatine Power & Water are hoping a supply chain issue will be resolved soon so work on the Sampson Street side of the intersection with Grandview can resume. After Muscatine Power & Water estimates it will take 10 days to complete their work and Heuer will then start pavement restoration.

