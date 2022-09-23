September Makers Market at Iron + Grain

September Maker's Market at Iron + Grain Boutiques
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Ashley Davis, owner & founder Red Barn Boutique & Iron + Grain Boutiques, invites viewers to come out to The Rust Belt/Bend on Saturday, Sept. 24th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Iron + Grain, 579 12th Avenue, East Moline for the September Makers Market.

This one-day free family-friendly event features shopping from dozens of local makers and small businesses along with live music. The event Facebook page is here.

