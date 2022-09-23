Several breweries partner up to raise money for active duty service members

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Topless Brewery Cruise is back this year, but for the first time raising money for a good cause.

The charity of choice is Getting Heroes Home (G.H.H), an organization that helps with holiday travel and other resources. 100% of the proceeds will go to G.H.H.

The event takes place Sep. 24 on a cruise throughout the Quad Cities, with several stops at local breweries.

  • Stop 1 Wake - Rock Island 11:15am
  • Stop 2 Midwest Ale Works - East Moline 12:15pm *Food Option
  • Stop 3 Great Revivalist Brewing - Geneseo 1:30pm *Food Option
  • Stop 4 Green Tree Brewery - LeClaire 3pm
  • Stop 5 Nerdspeak Brewery - Bettendorf 4:00pm
  • Stop 6 Front Street Brewery - Davenport 5:00pm *Food Option

Organizers say all vehicles are welcome to join in on the cruise and drivers should be responsible during the trip.

“The goal is this is not to go to, you know, four or five breweries and get drunk, the goal is to go yes, go and support them, have a beer have half a beer if you want. We don’t want a bunch of people driving around drunk all over the Quad Cities, that is not the goal. So we’re definitely encouraging people drink water,” said Brandon Mavis, Executive Director of Front Street.

Registration will be held at Front Street at 10 a.m., its $25 for each vehicle and $15 for two wheeled motor vehicles.

The event will also include raffle prizes, patio games and food.

