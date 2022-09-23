Travel Iowa’s recommended fall scenic routes, orchards, festivals and more

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jessica O’Riley from Travel Iowa informs viewers about all the myriad options related to statewide autumn offerings for beautiful road, rail, or waterway trips, celebrations, activities and so much more.

As for fall foliage timelines (according to Iowa DNR), the northern third of Iowa is predicted to start seeing peak color late September through mid-October, the middle section--including the QCA--expects it the first three weeks of October, and the southern third of the state will likely have the most vibrant autumn color during the second through fourth week of October.

The first interview segment features recommendations for:

The second segment finds O’Riley featuring various types of travel to enjoy the state:

For additional tourism information or ideas, visit Travel Iowa’s website. Subscribe to the Travel Iowa newsletter at https://www.traveliowa.com/newsletter/signup/

To shop for unique Iowa products/merchandise, Travel Iowa has Shop Iowa, an E-commerce site hub, offering outstanding regional brands: https://www.shopiowa.com/

