Woman returns more than $500 found in KFC bag, saves manager’s job, police say

Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.
Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.(Famartin/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia are thanking a woman for returning money mistakenly given to her when she recently visited a KFC restaurant.

The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver found $543.10 underneath her sandwich in her to-go bag after ordering lunch from the fast-food chain on Sept. 14.

According to police, Oliver called them regarding the money that came with her order and helped return it to the restaurant.

“Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing, but she saved the manager’s job,” the police department shared on social media.

Authorities said the restaurant’s daily deposit was accidentally placed in her sandwich bag that day.

“Mrs. Oliver, thank you. It’s people like you that make us great,” the department shared.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person seriously injured after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old
Eyewitness sees Tuesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Clinton County.
1 killed in Clinton County crash Thursday
The Bettendorf location of the Quad City Pizza Company is closing, effective Oct. 1.
Quad City Pizza Company closing Bettendorf location

Latest News

FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona judge: State can enforce near-total abortion ban
First Alert Forecast - After some rain then fog overnight, Saturday brings sun and milder 70s.
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks before Elton John concert on White House lawn
Brantley Francis Foundation helping raise awareness for pediatric cancer