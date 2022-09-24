Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We have already dealt with a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula, but now beer could be next.

A shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide could be the upcoming supply chain issue facing U.S. consumers.

Brewers have already mentioned rising prices for malted barley and hops as well as transportation costs, which is impacting their bottom line.

Beer prices are currently up 5% this year, which is not as high as food costs at 11%. But the Brewers Association says all the trends are against them, and some breweries could even be forced to close.

Industry experts aren’t sure that the current trends will result in shortages necessarily, but the variety and selection could be more limited.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyewitness sees Tuesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old
David says farewell to TV6
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Clinton County.
1 killed in Clinton County crash Thursday
Police Lights
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Whiteside Co.

Latest News

Windy Sunday
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis expands state of emergency as storm expected to hit Florida