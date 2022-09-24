Milder Weather This Weekend

Cooler Temperatures For The Coming Work Week
After a cloudy and foggy start, we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies for your Saturday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start your Saturday with areas of fog, and some cloud cover overhead, followed by partly sunny, breezy and milder conditions by afternoon. A warm front passing through the region will provide us with highs in the 60′s to lower to middle 70′s. Look for scattered clouds overnight, then cool sunshine for Sunday, with readings in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Turning our attention to the coming work week, expect a quiet period Monday through Friday, with unseasonably cool highs and crisp, chilly lows. Highs should reach the 60′s to near 70, with lows in the 40′s to near 50 degrees.

TODAY: Morning clouds and fog, then becoming partly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 71°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds., then clearing overnight Low: 55°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool sunshine and blustery winds. High: 73°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyewitness sees Tuesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Clinton County.
1 killed in Clinton County crash Thursday
David says farewell to TV6
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
Police Lights
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Whiteside Co.

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Milder Weather This Weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mostly dry and milder this weekend
Occasional showers and cool today
Occasional showers and cool today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
First full day of fall is cooler