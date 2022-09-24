Milder Weather This Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start your Saturday with areas of fog, and some cloud cover overhead, followed by partly sunny, breezy and milder conditions by afternoon. A warm front passing through the region will provide us with highs in the lower to middle 70′s. Look for scattered clouds overnight, then cool sunshine for Sunday, with readings in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Turning our attention to the coming work week, expect a quiet period Monday through Friday, with unseasonably cool highs and crisp, chilly lows. Highs should reach the 60′s to near 70, with lows in the 40′s to near 50 degrees.

TODAY: Morning clouds and fog, then becoming partly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 74°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds., then clearing overnight Low: 55°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool sunshine and blustery winds. High: 73°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

