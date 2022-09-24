QC airport hosts second annual ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ event

Girls in Aviation Day
By Evan Denton
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The QC airport hosted the second annual ‘Girls in Aviation Day.’ The event is part of a national movement started by Women in Aviation International to introduce young girls to aviation and stem-related careers.

Guests had an opportunity to try out flight simulators, learn about careers in the aviation industry, and interact with pilots.

According to Women in Aviation International, less than 10% of pilots, maintenance workers, and airline executives are women.

“I just hope [the young girls] get some inspiration from it. Aviation is one of those things, I always say, it seems like it is something that has a very high barrier to entry, and sometimes it takes seeing other women in aviation, seeing how easy it is to come to the airport and see other pilots to get interested in it,” said Summer Kuehl, owner and chief flight instructor at Quad Cities Aero.

Kuehl said it is exciting to see more vendors this year compared to last year, and that “Girls in Aviation Day” continues to grow.

