Palmer College of Chiropractic celebrates 125 years, $150M annual impact on Quad Cities’ economy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A big milestone is being celebrated by an institution that is not only prominent in the Quad Cities, but was the first and is the largest of its kind in the world.

Palmer College of Chiropractic is celebrating its 125th anniversary. This episode of INSI6HT was recorded on campus and features a discussion of this great milestone including the rich history behind it and the bright future ahead.

The roundtable also explains that annual economic impact of the school is estimated at $160-150 million when consideration is given to Palmer’s capital improvements, salary paid to staff and faculty, and how a growing, more-diverse student body spends money while residing in our community.

Examples of exciting future growth for Palmer College is the facility’s continued investments in changing technologies and the $25 million Daring and Driven fundraising campaign (featuring the VanDuyne $2.5 million contribution).

A new housing complex that consists of 115 units and can accommodates up to 139 students was dedicated to the Vanduynes for their leadership and generosity. Students are set to move into the new student housing complex during the middle part of October.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times

Dennis Marchiori, D.C., Ph.D., chancellor and CEO of Palmer College.

Paul VanDuyne, president and CEO of IMEG and a member of Palmer College’s Board of Trustees.

Clare Thompson, Executive Director of Advancement

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.