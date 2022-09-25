Sunshine, Scattered Clouds and Blustery Winds Today

Cooler Temperatures For The Coming Work Week
Look for sunny skies for your Sunday, with blustery winds later this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Unseasonably cool temperatures and blustery winds will be the main focus of our forecast over the next 24 to 48 hours. Look for sunshine and scattered clouds for your Sunday, with highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Readings will fall into the 40′s and 50′s overnight, setting us up for an extended period of autumn weather. Expect sunny, cool and dry conditions through much of the week, with highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s. We should return to the lower 70′s by Friday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and blustery winds. High: 73°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and refreshingly cool. Low: 49°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably cool. High: 65°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

