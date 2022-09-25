Whiteside County car crash results in three deaths

The crash is part of an ongoing investigation
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) -Whiteside County Deputies responded to a single vehicle car crash on Saturday night around 11 p.m.

After further investigation, deputies say a Dodge Charger was travelling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch causing the vehicle to roll several times.

As a result of the crash, three people have been pronounced dead. Damien Martin, 32 of Prophetstown, Zachary McCloud, 29 of Sterling, and Antonio Caudillo, 27 of Rock Falls, were pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

