2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday in connection with the overdose death of her 22-month-old son in October.

Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Bond was set Saturday at $50,000 cash-only. She has a preliminary hearing Oct. 4.

According to arrest affidavits:

At 2:22 a.m. Aug. 7, 2021, Davenport police responded to West 13th and Washington streets for a two-year-old boy wandering alone in the alley.

The back door of the home the child lives at was found to be open. Attempts to contact the residents were unsuccessful so police went inside the home.

Officers saw a gun and a large amount of cash. Wilson and Tyler Allen Michael Akright, also 25, were found on the second floor of the home.

A search of the home turned up more than 28 ounces of marijuana, nearly three ounces of Psilocybin mushrooms and a small amount of cocaine.

Officers also found a cell phone that had a message that Akright was in the process of obtaining Percocet, which police say are known to be mixed or cut with fentanyl. There also were conversations between Wilson and Akright about consuming and selling drugs from the home.

On Oct. 11, police were called to the home for a report of a child not breathing and was pronounced dead.

The case of death was later discovered to be an acute fentanyl intoxication. Wilson and Akright said they were with the boy and his brother the entire day and no one else was with them or at their home.

The boy and the 2-year-old tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and THC, according to the affidavits.

Akright was arrested Sept. 16 on child endangerment charges and is being held without bond.

Court records show he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Oct. 13.

He was charged in connection with the incident in August 2021. Court records show he pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation charge and was sentenced in March to two years of probation.

