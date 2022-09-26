Breezy and cool start to the week

We may see frost by Wednesday morning!
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Mostly sunny, breezy and cool this afternoon with a few more high clouds moving through the sky. The wind will be northwest 10-20 mph and high temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s. The sky will be clear tonight with a northwest wind 5-10 mph, and low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Wednesday morning will be the time frame to watch for potential frost as we all dip into the 30s and 40s. Otherwise, we can expect a slow warming trend heading into the weekend with highs getting back to the 70s with lots of sun.

TODAY: Breezy, mostly sunny, and cool. High: 65º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 42º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 63º.

