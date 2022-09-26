Breezy and cool start to the week

We may see frost by Wednesday morning!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We are on pace for another breezy day with NW winds gusting close to 35mph this afternoon. This will lead to another day with highs in the 60s under sunny skies.  Tonight, we will cool off into the 40s area wide as below normal temperatures continue to be a theme.  We will be in the 60s again on Tuesday with not quite as gusty winds.  Wednesday morning will be the time frame to watch for potential frost as we all dip into the 30s and 40s.  Otherwise, we can expect a slow warming trend heading into the weekend with highs getting back to the 70s with lots of sun.

TODAY: Breezy, sunny, and cool.  High: 65º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 44º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 64º.

