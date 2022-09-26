Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to house fire in Rock Island Sunday.

The Rock Island Fire Department responded around 11:52 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of 16th Avenue for the report of a fire, according to a media release.

According to crews, the home had heavy fire from windows on the single-family home, and was impinging on a nearby house and two vehicles. Firefighters said the windy conditions exacerbated the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire, crews said. No injuries were reported.

Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Moline Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, and the Moline Second Alarmers assisted with the fire, firefighters said.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, crews said. One person was assisted by the Red Cross.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bureau of Fire Prevention.

