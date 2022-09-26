Crisp and Cool Weather Overnight

We may see frost by Wednesday morning!
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- That autumn chill we’ve been feeling will stick with us through much of the work week, all courtesy of a large area of high pressure. Look for a few passing clouds this evening, followed by clear and chilly conditions overnight with lows in the 40′s. A pleasant stretch of cool sunshine will be the rule Tuesday through Thursday with highs only reaching the 50′s and 60′s. Lows are expected to settle into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s through the period. Areas of frost may be possible in some locations early Wednesday. Temperatures should begin to warm up a bit by the weekend, with sunshine and 70′s Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT:  Evening clouds, then mostly clear and cool. Low: 44°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and continued cool. High: 64°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered morning frost possible. Cool sunshine. High: 61°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

