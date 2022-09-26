Deputies: Man arrested on battery, robbery charges

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Oquawka man was arrested after police say he went into a gas station armed with a knife.

Adam J. Huss, 34, is charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated battery.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:15 a.m. Sunday to the Phillip’s 66 Gas Station, 800 Schuyler Street in Oquawka, Illinois for a man armed with a knife and hitting customers, according to a media release.

According to deputies, Huss went into the gas station and up to the cashier demanding her to run it. He showed her a pocket knife and then started altercations with customers, officers said.

Huss is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

