Deputies: Man arrested on battery, robbery charges

Adam J. Huss, 34, is charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated battery.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Oquawka man was arrested after police say he went into a gas station armed with a knife.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:15 a.m. Sunday to the Phillip’s 66 Gas Station, 800 Schuyler Street in Oquawka, Illinois for a man armed with a knife and hitting customers, according to a media release.

According to deputies, Huss went into the gas station and up to the cashier demanding her to run it. He showed her a pocket knife and then started altercations with customers, officers said.

Huss is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

