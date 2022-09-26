Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests.

In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and Paula taste-test a limited-edition Oktoberfest beer (made in Decorah) that Paula brought in.

The three breweries that Maitland recommends could easily be added to any scenic fall foliage tours coming up in the next few weeks.

Watch the video to learn more about the following craft beer breweries located in Illinois:

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.