Fall colors trip planner with Enjoy Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) -Marla Cichowski of Enjoy Illinois joins PSL to highlight scenic road trips, parks, orchards, and other amentities that come to life during autumn.

Some of the tourist ideas discussed include the scenic 2000 miles of the Great River Road tour, Illinois’ Forest Country destinations, Rendleman Orchards (Alto Pass), Illinois Sparkling Co. at August Hills Winery (Utica), Starved Rock State Park and surrounding amenities, Shawnee HIlls Wine Trail, The Great Pumpkin Patch (Arthur), Curtis Orchard (Champaign), and Chicago Botanic Garden (Glencoe).

For more fall foliage trip ideas, see the following article at the Enjoy Illinois website: The 11 Best Places to See Fall Colors in Illinois.

For viewers that would enjoy gettig inspired by top travel stories, gain access to exclusive promotions and contests, and discover even more reasons to #EnjoyIllinois, you can subscribe to the tourism agency’s free newsletter at https://www.enjoyillinois.com/.

