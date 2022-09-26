Illinois American Water to flush fire hydrants, water mains in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois American Water’s Sterling District is set to start its annual maintenance program Monday.

Work will include flushing fire hydrants and water mains in the Sterling service area, according to the business. The maintenance is expected to be finished by the end of October.

Fire hydrants will be checked for functionality, repaired when necessary, and flushed, according to the media release. Flushing hydrants is essential in identifying fire hydrants needing repair and maintaining optimal water quality throughout the potable water distribution system.

Illinois American Water said customers may have temporary discoloration of water within their residences or dwelling.

Customers will be notified with the Illinois American Water’s customer notification system and the company’s online alerts, according to the release. Customers are asked to update their contact information so they can receive communications about water service emergencies and work, update information online via MyWater, or call 800-422-2782.

Illinois American Water asked the residents to be aware of these things while fire hydrant flushing is happening in their area:

If possible, avoid using water while flushing is taking place. Use of water during the flushing event may result in discolored water entering the premise plumbing of the residence or dwelling.

If you encounter discolored water during hydrant flushing, run water from the cold water tap only until discoloration subsides. Do not use hot water until discoloration is no longer present when flushing from the cold water tap. This may require flushing of cold water from multiple taps.

Do not do laundry during, or shortly after, the hydrant flushing event. Discolored water may stain fabrics.

If, after flushing from the cold water tap(s), water pressure appears lower than normal, clean the faucet aerator (screen). Mineral deposits may obstruct flow through the aerator (screen), resulting in lower pressure.

When water discoloration or pressure problems persist, contact Illinois American Water at 800-422-2782.

For additional concerns, regarding potential water quality issues, contact the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at 217-782-1020 or Illinois Emergency Management Agency at 800-782-7860.

