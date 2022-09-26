Man dead after falling out of moving car during altercation in Dixon, Illinois

Fatal accident on Cedar Lane.(Allison Baker)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill.(KWQC) - A man is dead after an altercation in a car in Dixon, Illinois. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Palmyra Street in Dixon.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say the man got into a physical altercation with the driver of the vehicle and then, he exited the vehicle while it was still moving.

Police arrested 39-year-old Derrick Flynn at another location on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, obstructing justice, and driving under the influence.

