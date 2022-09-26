Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 9/26

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 is where we introduce you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals to get your week started off the right way.

This week, Luis Leal and Frank Klipsch, both of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, join Morgan for the Monday Morning Jumpstart.

Website: https://www.ymcaimv.org/

