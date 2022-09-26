New American Symphony cruise ship stops in Quad Cities for the first time

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The American Cruise Line has introduced it’s fifth newest ship and it made a stop in the Quad Cities for the first time Monday.

The Symphony docked ahead of its scheduled time at River Heritage Park in Davenport. Pulled up right behind it was another American Cruise Line ship, the American Melody.

The Symphony accommodates 175 guests, featuring five decks with 100% private balcony staterooms. It also offers spacious lounges inside and out, a grand dining room, fitness center, and a wellness-yoga studio.

For the ships first time visit to the QC, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be help before the passengers get off the boat.

The ship is on a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Whiteside County car crash results in three deaths
David says farewell to TV6
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
A 3,000-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical...
3,000-year-old canoe recovered from lake: ‘Truly incredible’

Latest News

American Symphony stops in QC for first time
American Symphony cruise ship stops in Quad Cities for the first time
Sunny and breezy today
Sunny and breezy today
Thousands run in the 25th Quad Cities Marathon
Thousands run in the 25th Quad Cities Marathon
Cooler, windy Monday