New American Symphony cruise ship stops in Quad Cities for the first time

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The American Cruise Line has introduced it’s fifth newest ship and it made a stop in the Quad Cities for the first time Monday.

The Symphony docked ahead of its scheduled time at River Heritage Park in Davenport. Pulled up right behind it was another American Cruise Line ship, the American Melody.

The Symphony accommodates 175 guests, featuring five decks with 100% private balcony staterooms. It also offers spacious lounges inside and out, a grand dining room, fitness center, and a wellness-yoga studio.

For the ships first time visit to the QC, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be help before the passengers get off the boat.

The ship is on a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota.

