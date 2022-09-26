Public invited to view Mobile Museum of Tolerance at Moline Public Library this week

The museum on wheels will be located in the parking lot Wednesday through Friday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -There is a one-of-a-kind mobile museum visiting the Quad Cities this week. The Mobile Museum of Tolerance will be on display in the north parking lot at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline, from Sept. 28-30.

Bringing the unique “museum on wheels” to the Quad Cities is part of Moline Public Library’s contribution to the community-wide Out of Darkness project,

Lisa Powell, Moline Public Library Coordinator, talks about the exhibit’s purpose--to inspire and empower people, of all ages and backgrounds, to raise their voices and combat anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, hate, and intolerance and to promote human dignity.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance, from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, utilizes innovative technology and interactive lessons as a way to strive toward positive social change. Learn more about MMOT at mmot.com

The exhibit schedule for the general public is Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 12 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 from 1 to 6 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 30 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Local school groups have some exclusive reservations during the three-day visit.

For more details, visit Moline Public Library online at https://www.molinelibrary.com/ or call the Information Desk at 309-524-2470.

