Section of Illinois 41 in Knox County set to be closed Wednesday

Detour signs will be posted for through traffic, the City of Galesburg said. Local traffic will...
Local traffic will have access on either side of the closure.(KWQC/City of Galesburg)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Illinois 41 is set to be closed Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. for overhead bridge crossing repairs.

Illinois 41/Linwood Road will be closed between Lacon Road and Knox County Highway 10 in Galesburg, according to the Illinois DOT. BNSF is expected to have the repairs done and the road reopened by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Detour signs will be posted for through traffic, the City of Galesburg said. Local traffic will have access on either side of the closure.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through the area, according to the Illinois DOT. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, follow the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

