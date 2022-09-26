Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg.
According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction.
City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three to four weeks.
