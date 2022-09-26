Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg

Road Construction
Road Construction(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg.

According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction.

City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three to four weeks.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Whiteside County car crash results in 3 deaths
David says farewell to TV6
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
A 3,000-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical...
3,000-year-old canoe recovered from lake: ‘Truly incredible’

Latest News

The Illinois American Water’s Sterling District is set to start its annual maintenance program...
Illinois American Water to flush fire hydrants, water mains in Sterling
Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death,...
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
Crews responded to house fire in Rock Island Sunday.
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Sunday