Thousands run in the 25th Quad Cities Marathon

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thousands filled the streets in Downtown Moline to kick off the 25th Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday.

This year, with the New I-74 bridge being complete, brought a new course for runners.

Race Director Joe Moreno said it takes a lot of teamwork to get through the day.

“We have 1500 volunteers, that’s real important,” Moreno said. “The municipalities [and] Arsenal Island. We’re very unique, and we’re very blessed that we can have so many municipalities supporting this event.”

Runners from all over the world came to compete, like the men’s champion, Jackson Limo, from Kenya. He said running across the Mississippi was a challenge.

“Around the river, the wind was pushing us,” Limo said. “We were struggling a little bit.”

Some like the women’s half marathon champion, Jane Barikis, use it to train for other races. She said the QC Marathon always brings on so many familiar faces.

“It’s just that something in this race where you come, It’s like amazing. You kind of find the friends that you meet always,” Barikis said. “[It’s a] fun race and the city is nice. It’s a cool place, nice people.”

Many like Rob Williams, an Augustana alum from Schaumburg, broke personal records,

“I know the area pretty well, and I love the race,” Williams said. “It was perfect weather today, the course was was nice and flat.”

Meanwhile, for Denver Baker, a spectator from Wisconsin, cheering on his friend in the marathon marked his first time in the Quad Cities.

“I could see myself coming back and doing this race,” Baker said. “It’s really cool that it captures all four cities. You’re crossing the water a few different times.”

According to Moreno, about 3,800 people signed up for the event this year.

