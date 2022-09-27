100 Things To Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die

100 Things To Do in The Quad Cities Before You Die
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)--The image of a bucket on the front of the new book written by a local journalist says it all. If ever there was a definitive bucket list for Quad Cities ‘must-dos’, it’s within the pages of 100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die.

Jonathan Turner, Quad Cities’ writer and journalist (and author of the aforementioned book), talks about his inspiration--which is basically a deep appreciation for our community---plus the process of compiling such a long list of destinations and amenities that is a perfect travel guide for tourists or long-time residents alike.

In 2016, Turner published a book of Davenport history titled A Brief History of Bucktown. Either of the books would make nice gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

The author has book signing events scheduled including a couple during the upcoming weekend, Oct. 1-2. If you’d like to meet Jonathan and get a copy signed in-person, visit https://www.100thingsqc.com/events.

For more information, visit the book’s exclusive website at www.100ThingsQC.com. The direct link to purchase the book is here.

