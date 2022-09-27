Celebrating Freedom to Read coming off of Banned Books Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Last week, Sept 18-24, was National Banned Books Week, and there is an unfortunate trend happening around the country where some books are being banned--especially in school libraries.

Tamara Felden, owner of The Artsy Bookworm, elaborates on the freedom to read which is guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. Book titles, such as Catcher in The Rye, Lord of The Flies, 1984, The Great Gatsby, and Where The Wild Things Are are mentioned as examples of recently banned books.

Felden emphasizes that teachers, librarians, and others in fields that offer reading material have been under a lot of pressure lately. Her independent book store is committed to keeping these titles in stock.

PSL also celebrates Felden’s success in providing all second graders at Rock Island Academy with their own set of high-quality books to read at home after initiating a fundraising campaign earlier in the year.

For more information, visit The Artsy Bookworm, 1319 30th Street, Rock Island or call 309- 558-0278. The Facebook page is here: https://www.facebook.com/bookwormqc.

