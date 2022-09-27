Crews respond to a fire at Borghi USA in West Burlington

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington and West Burlington fire departments responded around 4:22 p.m. Monday to a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 West Division Street in West Burlington, according to a media release.

Employees activated the fire alarm system and called 911, crews said. Employees attempted to control the fire with fire extinguishers.

According to firefighters, there was heavy smoke coming from the west side of the commercial manufacturing facility, and employees were evacuating the building.

The fire was found inside the west side door of the building, Firefighters said. It was under control within 10 minutes.

According to the department, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not considered suspicious, firefighters said.

The facility had significant smoke damage and fire damage was limited to a small portion of the building, firefighters said.

According to the release, crews cleared the scene at 6 p.m.

