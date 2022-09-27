Davenport man charged in connection with fatal crash in May

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash that left a man dead in May.

Octavius Zenus Sallis, 40, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; operating while under the influence - third offense, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

He also was cited for failure to yield upon left turn and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Bond was set Tuesday at $15,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Oct. 7.

Around 8:23 p.m. May 18, Davenport police responded to West Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street for a crash.

Police said Sallis, driving a 2015 Dodge Journey, was westbound on Kimberly Road and turned left on Fairmount Street, hitting an eastbound 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, later identified as 56-year-old Michael Vickers, was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Sallis was uneasy on his feet and had slow movement. He agreed to a field sobriety test and showed multiple signs of impairment, according to the affidavit.

He also agreed to a preliminary breath test, which determined a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Sallis’ urine and blood. Lab testing found the presence of

amphetamines, cocaine metabolite, and marijuana metabolites in his urine.

Sallis has two prior OWI convictions.

Officers searched his vehicle and found 0.2 ounces of marijuana and in the backseat/trunk and a black digital scale with marijuana residue on it in the center console.

Officers also found two Tramadol pills in the driver’s side door, according to the affidavit.

Scott County court records show a judge issued an arrest warrant for Sallis in July.

