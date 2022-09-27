Expert financial planning advice for college

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For families with high school seniors, there is a very important timeframe coming up.

Starting on Oct. 1--this Saturday--those planning to attend college next year can submit a FAFSA: Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Submissions assess a family or individual’s finances and provides funding options or how much financial aid is available to a student.

According to Heidi Huiskamp Collins, a Certified College Spanning Specialist at Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, most people do not to fill out the FAFSA correctly which can greatly damage funding abilities when it comes to higher education.

See more about Huiskamp’s financial planning tips, resources, and more here: https://hhceducation.com/.

Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC is located at 2209 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, and the phone number is 563-949-4705.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.