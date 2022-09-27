Expert financial planning advice for college

Getting prepared to filling out a FAFSA
Expert financial planning advice for college
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For families with high school seniors, there is a very important timeframe coming up.

Starting on Oct. 1--this Saturday--those planning to attend college next year can submit a FAFSA: Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Submissions assess a family or individual’s finances and provides funding options or how much financial aid is available to a student.

According to Heidi Huiskamp Collins, a Certified College Spanning Specialist at Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, most people do not to fill out the FAFSA correctly which can greatly damage funding abilities when it comes to higher education.

See more about Huiskamp’s financial planning tips, resources, and more here: https://hhceducation.com/.

Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC is located at 2209 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, and the phone number is 563-949-4705.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Whiteside County car crash results in 3 deaths
Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death,...
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
David says farewell to TV6
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Banned books at The Artsy Bookworm, Rock Island, IL
Celebrating Freedom to Read coming off of Banned Books Week
Deputies: Man arrested on battery, robbery charges
Illinois American Water to flush fire hydrants, water mains in Sterling
Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg