Former LeClaire home daycare provider pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death

Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A former LeClaire in-home daycare provider pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the February 2020 death of an infant in her care.

Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

According to a written plea agreement filed Tuesday, the charge is a forcible felony and prison time is mandatory.

She also will be responsible for paying at least $150,000 to the parents of the child, according to the plea agreement.

Prosecutors will dismiss charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment when she is sentenced Dec. 1.

Marxen, who was free on bond,  will be held in the Scott County Jail pending sentencing.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2020, LeClaire police were dispatched to an in-home daycare on Frontier Court for an infant in distress.

First responders discovered a 5-month-old girl, who appeared to be unresponsive with labored breathing, police said in a media release. She was transported to a local hospital, where her condition continued to worsen.

According to the release, the baby was then airlifted to Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where doctors discovered that she had a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

She died four days later at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. An autopsy determined the cause of the baby’s death was blunt force injuries to the head.

Marxen ran the daycare and was the caretaker for the baby.

According to an arrest affidavit, she said she dropped the baby while she was carrying her and that 911 was not notified until four hours after the fall and 45 minutes after Marxen admitted she knew the child wasn’t acting correctly.

Medical professionals stated the injuries were not the result of an accidental fall, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death,...
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
Fatal accident on Cedar Lane.
Man dead after falling out of moving car during altercation in Dixon, Illinois
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room

Latest News

Maquoketa Bear River Cottages
Maquoketa officials hold ribbon cutting on ‘pocket neighborhood’
ImpactLife sent blood to regions affected by Hurricane Ian while participating in the national...
ImpactLife ships blood to region affected by Hurricane Ian
Octavius Zenus Sallis, 40, of Davenport, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle-operating...
Davenport man charged in connection with fatal crash in May
File image
No parking on sections of 18th Avenue, 38th Street during crack and joint sealing program