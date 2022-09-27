The Great Nicola Magic Festival in Monmouth set for Oct. 7-8

The Great Nicola Magic Festival in Monmouth is set for Oct. 7-8
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -A magician known all over the world in the 1930s grew up in Monmouth, Illinois. He was known as The Great Nicola.

Next weekend, his hometown will be having a two-day magic festival in his honor on Oct. 7-8.

Alyssa Whitacre and Sarah Nevling from the Warren County History Museum, 238 South Sunny Lane, Monmouth, inform viewers about the magician and the special event that offers fun for all ages.

The following Facebook event page links have additional information:

