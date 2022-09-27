ImpactLife ships blood to region affected by Hurricane Ian

Donors needed to supplement blood supply for local hospitals and provide for hurricane region
ImpactLife sent blood to regions affected by Hurricane Ian while participating in the national response for the areas impacted.(KWQC/ImpactLife)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife sent blood to regions affected by Hurricane Ian while participating in the national response for the areas impacted.

The blood center was been asked to send a shipment of Type O red blood cells as Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of Florida, ImpactLife said in a media release. Additional donations of red blood cells and platelets are needed to maintain the blood supply for local hospitals and for the ongoing support of the hurricane region.

“We expect donors in the affected region will be unable to give blood when the hurricane hits, either due to power outages, evacuations, or sheltering in place,” said Mike Parejko, Chief Executive Officer of ImpactLife. “We know blood components will be needed for ongoing patient care in the region, and we are glad to join other blood providers around the U.S. in responding to this need.”

ImpactLife is part of a resource-sharing network of not-for-profit community blood centers that supports needs throughout the country when called upon, according to the blood center. While residents in the region expected to be affected prepare for Hurricane Ian, hospitals and blood providers requested support from other parts of the country.

ImpactLife said they will prioritize local needs before shipping blood components outside of the blood center’s direct service region.

“We are asking all potential blood donors and our blood drive coordinators to help us answer the call,” said Amanda Hess, Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing. “We will need to increase our donations this week and next to continue meeting local needs while also supporting the region affected by Hurricane Ian.”

For information on local donation centers and mobile blood drives, call (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org, or schedule via the ImpactLife mobile app, available at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

ImpactLIfe said through Nov. 13, all donors will receive a voucher to redeem for an electronic gift card or ImpactLife Blood Type Mug by coming to give blood at any ImpactLife donor center or mobile blood drive. For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org/promotions.

