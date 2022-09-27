Just Meshing Things Up

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Most of us love seasonal wreaths on a door, mantle or a wall--especially as we get into the fall and winter holiday season.

Rhonda Williams of Muscatine has started a business of all handmade wreaths and other creations--including beautiful fabric pumpkins. The name of the business (out of her home and online in her Etsy Shop) is Just Meshing Things Up.

Find out more about Williams and her business on Facebook here or call 319-530-4747.

